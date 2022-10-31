Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€4.75” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.82 ($6.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($8.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

