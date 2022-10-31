HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €20.40 ($20.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.57. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

