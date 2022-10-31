Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 9.1 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $355.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $321.42 and a 52 week high of $538.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $680.80 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

