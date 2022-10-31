Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.57.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,851,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $140,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

