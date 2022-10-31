American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

