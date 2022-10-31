Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

JNCE opened at $2.23 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 148,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

