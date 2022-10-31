Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

VYGR opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock worth $3,863,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.