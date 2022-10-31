Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

VYGR opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.48% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 149,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $913,329.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,628,933 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,201.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 633,787 shares of company stock worth $3,863,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

