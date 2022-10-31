Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

