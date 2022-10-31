RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

