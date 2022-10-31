Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Price Performance
NWFL opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Insider Activity at Norwood Financial
In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,688 shares of company stock worth $228,465 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
