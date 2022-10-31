Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,688 shares of company stock worth $228,465 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.