Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
MHLD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
