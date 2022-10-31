Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MHLD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

