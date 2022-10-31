StockNews.com Upgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

