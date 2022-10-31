SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

