StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WRE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.