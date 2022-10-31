StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $151,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

