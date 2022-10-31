Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

