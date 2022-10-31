Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.