Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

