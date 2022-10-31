StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.07.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Westlake by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Westlake by 3,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Westlake by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 427,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

