Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

