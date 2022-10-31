StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.49. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.