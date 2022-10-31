Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

