Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 357,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

