Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MGY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

