Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
