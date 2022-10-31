Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Manitex International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

About Manitex International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.