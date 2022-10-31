Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

