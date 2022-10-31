Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
