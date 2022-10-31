Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

