Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY22 guidance at $4.05-4.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.05-$4.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SEE opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Sealed Air has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

