Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.74.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

