Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $302.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $557,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

