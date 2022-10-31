Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,438,000 after buying an additional 106,319 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 777.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.