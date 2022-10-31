Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.55. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 144.22%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

