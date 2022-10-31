OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

OCI Trading Down 9.5 %

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $37.80 on Friday. OCI has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

