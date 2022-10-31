GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.27.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 440.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

