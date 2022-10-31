Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.37.

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,476,920.93. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93. Insiders purchased 30,450 shares of company stock worth $263,210 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

