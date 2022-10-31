Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

