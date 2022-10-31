SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITM stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

