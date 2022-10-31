Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLCO opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $5,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $1,937,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

