TD Securities Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$31.00.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.4 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.