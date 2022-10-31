Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $512,151 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

