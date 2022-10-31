Humana (HUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $554.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $560.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

