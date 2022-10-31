Humana (HUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Humana Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $554.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $560.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.
Insider Transactions at Humana
Institutional Trading of Humana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.72.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
