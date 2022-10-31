Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 635,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

