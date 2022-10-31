Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.00.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$132.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.31.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.4299994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

