National Bank Financial Trims AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Target Price to C$15.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 11.3 %

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

