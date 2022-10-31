Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

