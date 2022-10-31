Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ACAZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadian Timber (ACAZF)
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.