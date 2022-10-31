Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

