Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €77.00 at Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €81.00 ($82.65) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($74.49) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Further Reading
