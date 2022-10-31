Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €77.00 at Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €81.00 ($82.65) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($74.49) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

