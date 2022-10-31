Morgan Stanley Cuts Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Price Target to €28.00

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amplifon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Amplifon Stock Down 35.2 %

Shares of AMFPF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

