Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Appen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Appen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appen currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Appen Price Performance

APPEF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Appen has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

