Credit Suisse Group Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 275

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

