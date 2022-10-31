Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Barclays downgraded Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec downgraded Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.