Investec Lowers Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,170.00.

CBGPY stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9316 per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

